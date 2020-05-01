Parents need our support, respect -- Lynn McDonald

Please, let's all recognize the heroic efforts of parents of young children now staying at home. They are stressed and isolated, suddenly without the "village" of school and grandparents or friends needed to raise the next generation of citizens.

Each parent must have access to food, housing, health care, smartphones and the internet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends parents emphasize safety, predictable routines and nurturing children. Family activities will reduce stress and feel nurturing to young children, but that takes energy. Parents need nurturing too -- and our respect and public support.

Family stress theory from the Great Depression suggests social support and hope are two key protectors for families at this time. Just one daily 15-minute phone call helps. Taking small COVID-19 breaks, and online group support with other parents from school, can help too.

These parents are heroes of COVID-19. I am working in partnership with FAST (Families and Schools Together) and Kaleem Caire to ensure the parents of One City Schools get the support they need. Bravo parents.

Lynn McDonald, professor emeritus of social work, Middlesex University London, founder of FAST, and board member of One City Schools