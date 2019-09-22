Our children are starting yet another school year, so it is time for parents to remember a few basic rules:
1. It’s up to your kids to attend and pay attention in class.
2. It is up to your kids to try their best and work their hardest at learning what is being taught.
3. It's up to the teachers to teach what is important for your kids to know.
4. It's up to parents to make sure Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are done.
Our public schools are failing our kids because the parents have stopped caring about the behavior of their children and the have left the school to “teach” whatever it wants. Get involved with your kids’ education and stress the importance of becoming a productive member of society. Don’t excuse bad behavior. Don’t let your school teach your children concepts and social behavior opposite to your beliefs.
Most parents do not even know what their kids are being taught. Request copies of the class PowerPoints and in-class worksheets. Everything is available digitally if you ask. Get involved and stop blaming the schools for our failures.
Bruce Kimball, Edgerton