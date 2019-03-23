Madison schools continue to attract attention for all the wrong reasons. The incident at Whitehorse Middle School and disgraceful disruptions of School Board meetings -- by adults who should be teaching children how to behave -- are the latest.
Despite four years and millions of dollars invested in a Behavior Education Plan, bad behavior only gets worse. Now the plan is tweaked. How will that matter?
Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham is disappointing, assuming the role of apologist for issues the schools cannot own. School Board candidate Cristiana Carusi recently said the situation “reflects systemic failure across institutions in our community.” The greatest systematic failure over recent decades has been the breakdown of the family unit. The fundamental work of the family is teaching our children how to live -- teaching them right from wrong. It’s a tough job and a full-time commitment for two parents.
Our schools can, and should, be an able partner. But society cannot compensate when the family is failing to do its work. In a liberal city such as Madison, few dare to speak this truth for fear of being labeled a hater.
Perpetrators of violence in schools are called victims, and they likely are -- victims of parental neglect. It’s time for truth.
Joan Beglinger, Cross Plains