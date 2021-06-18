Parents just need a helping hand -- Edith Sylvester

Recently a stranger walking by asked if I could use an extra pair of hands with the bush I was pruning while holding onto my walker. She mentioned having elderly parents while picking up the clippings to carry to the curb. Little did she know what a godsend she was.
Our parents gave us life and sacrificed their lives to provide for all our needs with unending love -- for us and our children and their children. Aging brings a need for help with necessary chores we can no longer do. Older people need help carrying things from here to there, putting things up on a shelf or getting something down. Older adults need help going to a store for groceries or vacuuming and dusting, weeding and watering.
Our parents do not need or want expensive gifts on the one day each year we honor our mothers and fathers. They really need an hour or two a week of time to provide the priceless gift of help with essential home maintenance chores, a daily phone call to make sure they've made it safely through the night. The extra pair of helping hands now will be rewarded with peace of mind when our parents are no longer with us.
Edith Sylvester, Middleton