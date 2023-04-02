A parents’ bill of rights sounds reasonable.

As a parent, grandparent, former public school teacher and parochial school attendee, I do believe parents should have the major say in how their children are raised and educated. But if parents decide to send their children to public schools, they have to understand that these schools are for all students. They cannot decide which facts, views and belief systems they are exposed to.

If, however, the parents want their children only to be exposed to their beliefs, opinions and life view, then they have the option to send their children to private or parochial schools. Parents also have the opportunity to run for school boards, attend school board meetings and be involved in other ways.

My parents sent me to parochial school because they wanted me to have a religious education. They did not have a lot of money so it was a sacrifice, but they also supported public education. They understood that public education raises the potential and productivity of all in our community.

We decided to send our children to public schools. We may not have been in agreement with everything they learned or were exposed to, but as parents, we had the opportunity to discuss those ideas and opinions with our children. That’s what a parents’ bill of rights and responsibilities is about.

Joyce Anderson, Madison

