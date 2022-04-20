Parents deserve to know curriculum -- John Hensey

School board races across the country exposed legitimate concerns about public school curriculum -- particularly concerning questionable lesson plans and content involving race, gender and American history.

District websites must start including K-12 curriculum content and lesson plans to retain and restore essential trust in our public schools. Given the need for and benefits of more parental involvement in schools and the inexpensive web-based information technology used by school districts and adults everywhere, there is no rational justification for less than full transparency on what is being taught to our children.

Public schools must take these new measures of full transparency to avoid any appearance of impropriety. Parents should demand this to allow timely discussions with their children on upcoming classroom topics and every opportunity to provide feedback to teachers and administrators.

If school board members won’t commit to this new heightened level of transparency, we should wonder, "Why not?" The electorate must only vote for school board candidates with platforms that include promotion of an American style access to freedom of information in our public schools and full parental rights to all school-based information about their own children.

John Hensey, Verona