Parents deserve to have a virtual option -- John Smalley

I strongly believe parents should have the option to be homeschooled, no matter what the conditions for their kids.
I understand about kids falling behind, but it's only temporary. So I'd rather have my kids safe and let them catch up later. As far as I know, kids are not immune. They can still spread the virus to the teachers, to the parents and to their grandparents. Once we have a virus vaccine, then start sending kids to school.
But even after that, I still want the option of keeping my kids home.
John Smalley, Kenosha
