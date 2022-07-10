 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Parents are key to student literacy -- Jerry McMorrow

I read Kaleem Caire's column last Sunday, "So many students are way behind." He highlighted the underperformance of our children in reading in Dane County's public schools. 

The percentages of children who are testing at grade level is shockingly low -- absolutely unacceptable. At the end of the column I think most of us are left with the impression that it is the result of underperforming schools and lack of enough educators.

Actually, I believe the main problem that never seems to be discussed or highlighted is that parents are not taking responsibility for preparing their children for school. Parents should be reading to their children on a daily basis and encouraging them to learn the alphabet and start putting letters together. Parents should be taking their children to the library and checking out books.

Come on, parents, it's your responsibility.

Jerry McMorrow, Madison

