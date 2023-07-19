I disagree with Kettle Moraine School Board member Amy Richards' column in Sunday's State Journal, "DeSantis will stick up for parents."

As for parental rights, to which parents is she referring? When you remove a book you don’t like, don’t I also have the right to insist the book be returned to the shelf? Parents should be involved in their own child’s education. But they cannot decide what other children can or cannot read.

Also, should parents have a say in education or the final decision? If it’s the latter, then we should listen to more than Richards' opinion. Indoctrination is the process of teaching people to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. When one group decides what should be taught, as Richards' ilk are doing, who is really doing the indoctrination?

When you narrow the scope of what is taught, you’re producing narrow-minded people. The definition for "woke" is to be aware of discrimination and racial prejudice. It seems to me that Richards is doing the discriminating and prejudging.

Lisa Kass, Madison