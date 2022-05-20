 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Parent should be responsible for kids -- March Schweitzer

The latest racially motivated mass killing in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old got me thinking. We see so much in the press these days about "parental rights." I wonder if it is not time to think more about "parental responsibility."

How can a young man have become so twisted in his thinking? I suspect the root cause is how he was brought up. I wonder if we once again need to consider laws to hold parents legally responsible for the acts of their underage children.

If parents do not teach ethics, tolerance and caring for all other beings, they should be considered culpable and suable if they produce antisocial children. And if they do teach and practice good values and still produce a bad seed, then they should have the moral responsibility to seek help from mental health care providers and law enforcement officials to ensure their child is taken care of before causing societal harm.

March Schweitzer, Madison

