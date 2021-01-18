Pardoning Trump won't unify nation -- Bob Bates

In his Jan. 12 guest column "Biden’s 3-step plan should start with a pardon," University of Baltimore law professor Kenneth Lasson advocates for President-elect Joe Biden to pardon Donald Trump for "misdeeds" he "may have committed" while president.

One has to wonder, after four long years of Trump's king-like "I can do anything" abuses of power, if professor Lasson got his law degree alongside Rudy Giuliani.

Lasson asserts that to pardon Trump now would "help calm tensions" among his followers. Pardon me, but after witnessing the actions of the Jan. 6 assaults on the nation's Capitol, are we to believe the unruly, violent mobs and their supporters across the nation will instantly be calmed -- especially when their infallible and adored leader continues to deny any responsibility or accountability for prepping and cheerleading these masses?

Or is it more likely that America's stark divisions, aside from any potential pardoning or an unlikely repentance by Trump, will yield more dark whirlwinds that "The Donald" has sown with deeply-planted poisonous seeds? Sadly, the toxic crops across the land promise a dark and bitter harvest.