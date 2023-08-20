Former President Donald Trump has been indicted again, and maybe justice will be done. But on the road to trial, judgement and (maybe) punishment, he'll be playing the victim on the public stage while the money keeps rolling into his and the news media's pockets like a Megabucks payout.

Anyone who searches for truth as this unfolds will be assaulted by the sights and sounds of his lying, arrogance and self-important whining. His millions of acolytes will get sucked further and further into his vortex of "alternate facts," and those who pursue justice will be buried under death threats.

It looks like we're doomed, but here's a modest proposal: If Trump agrees to just shut up and disappear for, say, 20 years -- no public statements, publication of his face, big red tie, luxury resorts or private jets anywhere that small children can see them -- he could be pardoned for any past crimes.

Of course, there are problems. One is enforcement: Can you imagine him either obeying a law he didn't like or not praising himself in public? Another is constitutional: Many would argue that for him, this is cruel and unusual punishment.

OK, maybe we are doomed.

Bob Israel, Madison