Paper shouldn't have printed slur -- Joseph Bazler

I was very disappointed to see the State Journal use a racial slur in the Nov. 19 story "70-ton boulder on UW campus on its way out."

Perhaps wrongly, I had assumed that publishing racial slurs was not best practice, even if that slur has a suffix of some form. It would have been possible to discuss the unfortunate history and past description of the rock without using a racial slur.

I'm especially saddened that this usage came in an article where the State Journal's problematic use of the term in the past was recognized. The article stated that the president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union Nalah McWhorter "also faulted the Wisconsin State Journal for printing the vulgarity in a 1925 news article."

It seems almost hilarious, if it wasn't so unfortunate, that the State Journal reported the words of this leader without actually considering their meaning.

Joseph Bazler, Madison