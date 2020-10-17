 Skip to main content
Paper got it wrong with Novak nod -- Barbara Voyce
The State Journal endorsement of Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, for Assembly District 51 was disconcerting. 

It said he’s in a position to work on water quality. Novak chaired Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ task force. This task force was only started because Wisconsinites were clamoring for clean water after the Republicans lowered regulations, which allowed pollution. What has Rep. Novak accomplished since he ran the task force? It was easy for Novak to vote for the bills that came out of the task force, knowing that these bills had no chance to pass in the Senate.

I have been receiving the Republican Party's abhorrent campaign literature criticizing Kriss Marion, calling her names and photoshopping a message on her truck with a lie. It seems that personal ethics were not considered in the State Journal endorsement. After these years with Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and President Donald Trump, Wisconsin is ready for honest, open and transparent legislators.

I will vote for Marion. The State Journal endorsement is flawed.

Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock

