Paper got it wrong with Novak nod -- Barbara Voyce

It said he’s in a position to work on water quality. Novak chaired Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ task force. This task force was only started because Wisconsinites were clamoring for clean water after the Republicans lowered regulations, which allowed pollution. What has Rep. Novak accomplished since he ran the task force? It was easy for Novak to vote for the bills that came out of the task force, knowing that these bills had no chance to pass in the Senate.