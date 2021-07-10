Panhandling in traffic is dangerous -- Noelle Ambrose

Two summers ago I was driving with my son when a panhandler fell into the road in front of me. I stopped with about one foot between my car and the man’s head.
The mayor’s office doesn't seem concerned. Panhandling occurs at intersections all over the city with motorists willing to hand over cash to panhandlers oblivious to any risk to which they may be exposing themselves, their neighbors in other vehicles, or those panhandling.
Last week, I was nearly in a four-car pileup when someone stopped at a green light to hand money to a man panhandling and he walked out into traffic to grab it. The man panhandling was in danger, the person giving money was in danger, and all the cars behind that person were in danger when we had to abruptly hit our brakes to avoid a collision. The panhandler was back in the median two hours later.
This is why there is a panhandling ordinance. This is why Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway needs to have the police enforce the ordinance for both those asking for money and those giving it, or is the city waiting until someone actually dies?
Noelle Ambrose, Madison