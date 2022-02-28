Pandemic recession recovery has costs -- John C. Simonson

There’s no free lunch. Everything has a cost, including recovery from the pandemic recession.

Massive government expenditures were needed to stimulate increased production of goods and services and to increase employment. Inflation (rising prices) is unavoidable as shortages occur as full employment is neared, with shortages worsened by supply chain snafus.

Unfortunately we are not all equally affected by the necessary tradeoff between unemployment and inflation. But as an economist concerned with society as a whole, I opt for the benefits of having maximum employment opportunities and a larger economic “pie,” despite the inflationary cost.

It's better to address inflation through other policies, such as indexing incomes as we do with Social Security benefits. We increase them annually with cost-of-living adjustments.

John C. Simonson, Mineral Point