Pandemic pushes us to be outside -- Bill Kessler
Pandemic pushes us to be outside -- Bill Kessler

We should absolutely transform State Street in Madison into a pedestrian promenade

The post-COVID-19 world will at least partially embrace being outside on a more regular basis. The buses add nothing and can be re-routed with little additional cost or delay.

The pedestrian freedom to cross streets and shop without fear of a bus is major benefit, and the vibe will be spectacular.

Bill Kessler, Madison

