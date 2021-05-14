Pandemic is like an out-of-control fire -- Rex Tilley

The pandemic reminds me of a something that is common in the country -- a burn barrel.
On a dry summer day, you know starting a fire is a bad idea. But the fire will be in the barrel, so you light it anyway. After all, what could happen. And besides, that’s my right.
A spark gets out and starts the field on fire. You run for the hose, but the wind picks up and its heading to the woods. You call 911 and the local volunteer fire department shows up. But they are immediately overwhelmed as the woods become engulfed. The inferno starts raining sparks down on the nearby village. Eventually it becomes so horrendous that the National Guard flies over and drops plane loads of red fire retardant.
The fire is put out, but at what a price? Wouldn’t it have been better to have put a fire ban in place for awhile and sucked up our pride and obeyed it?
Wear a mask.
Rex Tilley, Brooklyn