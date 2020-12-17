Pandemic is crash course in evolution -- Andrew Khitsun

The Dec. 7 letter to the editor "Obstinate leaders get vaccine last" suggested that people who refuse to wear masks should be some of the last in line to receive vaccines.

I don’t think such rationing will be necessary. See, the same people who eschew masks would most likely refuse vaccines. In their eyes, the threat of coronavirus is not big enough to get inconvenienced by masks, or endanger their health by taking vaccines.

These tend to be the same people who don’t believe in evolution, either. But evolution is what they will get. In fact, this will be a swiftest and most brutal evolutionary lesson humankind has ever seen -- a lesson in natural selection, which is a part of evolutionary process.

Those who took precautions and get vaccinated will have a much higher probability of survival, compared with those who are “business as usual.” The smarter will persevere, and the ones who don’t cut it will perish.

Sad but true.

Andrew Khitsun, Madison