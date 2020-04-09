Pandemic hit UW Odessey hard -- Emily Auerbach

I never imagined when launching the UW Odyssey Project 17 years ago that a pandemic would shut down our face-to-face classes, postpone our exuberant May graduation, and leave our families at the poverty level and hurting badly.

Odyssey prides itself on empowering our students to journey from homelessness to UW bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and from incarceration to meaningful work in the community. But now we face unprecedented challenges.

This crisis highlights economic inequities. To meet online with Odyssey’s class of 2020, we delivered rented laptops to students dependent on libraries to connect. But how can students focus on Socrates and Toni Morrison when they’ve lost their jobs, have hungry kids home from school, are trapped in small apartments with abusive partners, can’t pay for medications, lack gas in their cars to reach food pantries, or are fighting severe depression?

As a nonprofit, we have shifted funds normally spent on chartered buses, museums, textbooks and shared meals in our South Madison classroom to getting money directly to our students, and we’re appealing for emergency aid at www.odyssey.wisc.edu.

Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to help those disproportionately affected by this crisis.

Emily Auerbach, Middleton, Odyssey Project co-director and founder