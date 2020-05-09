Pandemic has hit students hard -- Willem Weigel

While finishing the spring semester of my sophomore year at UW-Madison, I find myself seeking new ways to understand the landscape of college life and the diverse situations my peers face during the age of coronavirus.

By moving online, the University of Wisconsin System has undoubtedly saved many from a life-threatening disease that has had a catastrophic effects on the nation as a whole. Although this fact is undeniably positive, the decision has also illuminated the inequality that is silently present on a university campus.

As I have worked to find ways to fill my own time outside of virtual coursework, classmates who surrounded me less than two months ago struggle to maneuver this new way of life. Many have lost their source of income -- a campus job -- and have not received the stimulus check because they filed as a dependent for their parent’s tax benefit.

On top of this, many students who left campus don’t have the necessary resources available to succeed in the new online landscape, lacking reliable internet or a high-functioning laptop to successfully complete their coursework.

The costs of the pandemic have been especially high for college students, who have received far less acknowledgment than they deserve.

Willem Weigel, Madison