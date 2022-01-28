Paid tab was the highlight of COVID -- Jim and Marilou Angevine

Several days ago my wife and I decided to skip the evening bad news and eat out. Driving past our favorite hangout, the Village Bar in Madison, we saw lights on and cars in the lot. Inside, we took a corner seat, ordered and noticed several people seated at the bar. Another table had five young adult diners.
The friendly waitress informed us that the bar had reopened in mid December. We hadn't eaten there since COVID began.
We toasted our lucky find, chatted with an owner and enjoyed our "brick burger" and fries. As the young group prepared to leave, they stopped at our table to chat, telling us how "cute" we looked enjoying our meal and chatting (we are both over 85). The one couple was celebrating a birthday and hoped for a future such as ours.
After they left, our waitress rushed over to inform us that they had paid for our meal, tip and all. We were dumbfounded. The gesture was the highlight of our COVID experience to date and greatly appreciated. We thank them for being so thoughtful and hope they see this letter to the editor.
Jim and Marilou Angevine, Madison