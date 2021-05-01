Packing the court is a very bad idea -- Jim Olmsted Sr.

What does "packing the court" mean? It means that a sitting president has the power to appoint any number of justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it was a "bad idea."
Who knew? I bet many people thought that the high court had a fixed number of justices. It's been nine for more than a century.
Let's say five liberal and four conservative justices are on the Supreme Court. A sitting conservative president could simply say, "No problem," and appoint two more conservative justices to make the ratio six conservatives to five liberal justices, totaling 11. Let's say the next president is liberal and says, "No problem," and then appoints two more liberal justices to make the ratio seven liberals to six conservatives totaling 13. See what Justice Ginsberg was saying? Bad idea.
We should have a fixed number of justices on the Supreme Court. This has worked for more than a century, and it should work far into the future. Nine is a fair number. Packing the court is a bad idea.
Jim Olmsted Sr., Verona