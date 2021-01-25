 Skip to main content
Packers should stop hotdogging -- Richard Nawratil
I was so disgusted at the hotdogging of the Green Bay Packers during the game.

Each first down was marked with the player jumping up and pointing at the end zone, and many defensive plays were followed by the tackler shaking his head "no" and waving his finger.

This type of action only causes the opposition to play that much harder. Why antagonize you opponent?

This game was close at the end, and Tampa Bay needed little more incentive to put the hammer down than the Packers gave them. Play football and leave the hotdogging out of it.

Richard Nawratil, Monona 

