Mike McCarthy has been with Green Bay for 13 years and has done a pretty good job -- until this year. So what changed?
Ted Thompson retired, and the Packers hired a new general manager Brian Gutekunst -- that's what changed.
Gutekunst started right away getting rid of many of the anchor players who gave the team stability. So as far as I can see, Green Bay fired the wrong guy. With Gutekunst as general manager, it will be a long time before Green Bay will be a winning team again.
Gutekunst will waste the last golden years of Aaron Rodgers.
Dolores Ace, Mount Horeb