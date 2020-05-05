Packers picks based on pandemic plan -- Bill Wuerger
Here's my theory on why the Green Bay Packers chose not to draft a wide receiver, despite the obvious need.

The Packers are betting that the 2020 season will not be played, due to the global pandemic. All the teams that drafted wide receivers this year will be less likely to draft more next year, leaving many available for the Packers to choose from.

I'll reserve my judgement on this year's draft class until I see how this fall and the 2021 draft play out.

Go Pack Go!

Bill Wuerger, Madison

