The Green Bay Packers' performance against Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was pathetic. The defense was like a sieve, and the offense didn't play much better.
The Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears all lost, so the Packers had a great opportunity to increase their lead in the NFC North Division, but they blew it. Vince Lombardi would say we stink.
C'mon, Packers. Get with it. Six games are left. Let's win them all. On to the NFC North Division and the playoffs.
William M. Rosensteel Jr., Pismo Beach, California, West Coast Packers fan,