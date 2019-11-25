Having watched the Green Back Packers game Sunday night, I am stunned by the waste of talent on the team.
All of these men are incredibly athletes, some of them arguably the very best in their field. Regardless, they performed miserably. When that much talent is present, one can only blame a lack of psychological readiness.
You could see that as the players walked out of the tunnel, before the game. They looked like they were planning their Thanksgiving grocery list. They were totally lackluster even before taking the field.
The psychology of sports, having athletes ready at the right time, is up to their leadership -- the coaching staff.
Sadly, head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of his staff are just not doing the job.
Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison