 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Packers games needs investigation -- Barth Becker

  • 0

This message is for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester:

My team lost in the recent football game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, and I am having difficulty accepting the result. Therefore, we need to open an investigation to determine that no “irregularities” occurred during the game.

The following is a list of my qualifications to lead this investigation: 

  • I am totally biased concerning the Packers.
  • I admit that I do not understand all the rules governing NFL games.
  • I will accept a monthly payment of $11,000 per month.
  • I will only hire like-minded associates. 
  • I will subpoena management from the Bucks and Brewers, because they have no knowledge or involvement in Packers affairs.

I believe these qualifications make me as unqualified as your previous hire to lead an investigation. Are you listening, Speaker Vos?

Barth Becker, Madison

People are also reading…

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics