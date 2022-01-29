Packers games needs investigation -- Barth Becker

This message is for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester:
My team lost in the recent football game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, and I am having difficulty accepting the result. Therefore, we need to open an investigation to determine that no “irregularities” occurred during the game.
The following is a list of my qualifications to lead this investigation:
- I am totally biased concerning the Packers.
- I admit that I do not understand all the rules governing NFL games.
- I will accept a monthly payment of $11,000 per month.
- I will only hire like-minded associates.
- I will subpoena management from the Bucks and Brewers, because they have no knowledge or involvement in Packers affairs.
I believe these qualifications make me as unqualified as your previous hire to lead an investigation. Are you listening, Speaker Vos?
Barth Becker, Madison