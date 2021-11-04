Packers fans need a new role model -- Jerry J. Murphy

Once again it seems a golden idol has feet of clay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, after being asked on Aug. 26 if he was vaccinated, replied, "Yeah, I've been immunized." If not an outright lie, this was an obfuscation at best.
Rodgers selfishly disregarded not just his own health by not getting vaccinated, but put his teammates at risk also, as well as the interests of the team and all its fans. This is not what I would call teamwork, in any sense of the word.
The really sad part (assuming no one gets really sick or dies from his poor judgement) is that Packers fans will forgive and forget, especially if he continues winning after coming back to play. Just like his preseason hissy fit, it will fade from Packers fans' memories.
It's time to pick a new role model and hero, Packers fans.
Jerry J. Murphy, Monona