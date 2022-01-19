Packers backers deserve fair maps -- Terry Winscher

Our Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs. Nonetheless, when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday evening, the rules and the field layout will give both teams the same opportunity to win.
The same fairness should apply to voters in Wisconsin, but things are not fair because the legislative maps drawn in 2011 were unfair and partisan. Plus, the Legislature has once again ignored the people’s will by tweaking the previous maps for an even more unfair partisan advantage.
Voters have consistently expressed their desire for fairness. A poll last fall found that 87% of Wisconsin voters from across the political spectrum believe that legislative maps should be drawn to favor neither political party. Counties representing more than 80% of Wisconsin residents have passed resolutions or referendums supporting fair maps. This month voters from every state Senate district filed a “friend of the court” brief asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reject the Republican-drawn maps and institute a more even-handed approach.
If you believe fair play is a Wisconsin value -- both on and off the field -- call your legislators today and tell them to support a transparent and nonpartisan redistricting process.