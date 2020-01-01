Pack backs groups that affirm life -- Lucetta and Howard Kanetzke
We are grateful to the writer of the Dec. 28 letter to the editor "Pack should back pro-life groups." The letter sent specific ways to contact the Packers Foundation. We want to thank and praise the foundation for choosing to support the life-affirming actions of Planned Parenthood with funds, and the activities many players take to show love for children.

Too many people say they are life-affirming when they are only pregnancy-compelling and lose thought for children as soon as they are born. They offer no support for women's health, prenatal care or new mothers (especially needed if fathers have deserted). They won't support financing child care so mothers can work, or preschool or food pantries.

We need more positive actions of caring, Christ-like compassion and good neighboring.

Lucetta and Howard Kanetzke, Madison

