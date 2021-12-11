Overturning Roe may upend GOP -- Dennis Anderson

I have often wondered what might happen to the Republican Party if Roe v. Wade were undone.
For decades, large numbers of self-identified single-issue voters have focused on an end to legal abortion, often citing religious faith as their motivation. The Republican Party has long pledged to achieve that end, and many voters have likely gravitated to the party on that basis alone.
What happens if Roe is overturned? Will those who have for so long focused on that one issue find that their faith now guides their attention and prayer elsewhere? Will their primary focus be feeding the hungry, healing the sick, clothing the naked or housing the homeless? Will they now demand meaningful action to end the unremitting gun violence that claims so many American lives, including those of so many innocent children? Will protection of the environment, which their children and grandchildren will inherit, be the grail for which they strive?
The Republican Party has offered vanishingly few if any altruistic policy goals in recent years. Would the post-Roe party be as baffled and irrelevant as the dog that finally catches the car after a 50-year chase?
Dennis Anderson, Madison