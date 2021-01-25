Overturn Tampa Bay's 'fake' win -- Roger Johnson

Can you believe it? The Packers actually won the game against Tampa Bay!
But their victory was stolen from them. I demand a recount of the points scored -- several times. There were too many errors that can't be ignored.
The game was "rigged" and "fixed." I'm going to ask the courts to change the final score. If they won't, I'm asking the NFL commissioner to "find" more points for the Packers. Clearly the refs, announcers, fans and even cheerleaders are guilty of "collusion."
The game results must be ignored and overturned. The Packers must play in the Super Bowl. I demand it.
If Tampa Bay's fake victory is allowed to stand, perhaps "patriotic" Packers fans should storm Lambeau Field and wreak havoc on the place. Isn't this the way to get what we want? It's the American way.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac