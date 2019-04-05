Overture Center will be hosting “Theresa Caputo Live!” in June.
For those who are unaware, Caputo is the "Long Island Medium" of TLC fame. This woman claims to speak to people’s dead family and friends and charges money to do so. Her show preys on people’s sadness about losing loved ones and encourages blind belief in unproven mysticism. Such beliefs normalize unhealthy methods of coping with grief and reward the practitioner’s willingness to employ methods of deception (look up the "Barnum Effect").
I am outraged that the most prominent arts center in Madison is promoting and profiting from a con artist. This sort of entertainment has no place in our city and should be treated as the cynical nonsense that it is. I encourage anyone who feels similarly to contact the Overture Center and voice their objection.
Sam Petricca, Madison