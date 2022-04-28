Overture flap was overreaction -- Margo Redmond

Saturday's State Journal article "Why artist will leave mural undone" described artist Lilada Gee’s unfortunate incident with an Overture Center employee in Madison who objected to her using an unauthorized entrance.

Is it not paranoia to always assume racial motivation? It could happen to anyone. And the employee may not have actually “yelled in her face.” People are quick to characterize angry or intense speech as yelling. COVID has made for a lot of irritability, and everyone notices it. Tempers are short, and actions are often overblown.

Speaking of overblown, Gee’s reaction to the abusive employee is also overblown. Her refusal to finish her mural makes her look petulant. Nor does her artwork appear more “powerful” left undone -- it just appears undone.

Now all of Overture is implementing racial sensitivity training, which is an overblown reaction to the abusive behavior of one employee. Not every bad thing that happens is about race.

Margo Redmond, Madison