Oversight board must talk to cops -- Charles J. James
Now that the Madison City Council has created the Civilian Oversight Board, it is essential that its members visit all six of the Madison Police Department's district stations and talk to rank-and-file police officers about their work.

Madison police officers are under considerable stress at the moment, which could easily lead to avoidable negative interactions with the public. The Civilian Oversight Board needs to anticipate pressure points and help relieve them before making judgments about the future of policing in Madison.

Oversight requires foresight as well as hindsight.

Charles J. James, Madison

