Oversight board isn't building trust -- Al Rickey
Oversight board isn't building trust -- Al Rickey

For a series of reasons, including incompetence by the Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board, the board had to rescind its job offer to its new independent board monitor whose position commanded a salary of $125,000 a year.

The candidate's background was not thoroughly vetted, and this candidate's past behaviors would have become too problematic for the board to reconcile. This oversight board is supposedly an investigative entity that police officers and the public would have to trust. From this point on, it appears it will be an uphill battle for this board to gain that trust.

At a recent meeting, a Madison City Council member tried to rationalize opposition to body-worn cameras and proclaimed that the Madison Police Department's plan to initiate a body-worn camera program was "not ready for prime time."

It seems crystal clear that the Police Civilian Oversight Board, a City Council product, is more accurately the group not ready and capable. It appears to be already suffering drastically low numbers its own prime-time ratings.

Al Rickey, Madison

