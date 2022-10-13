Oversight board is a waste of money -- Jerry and Bonnie Darda

Madison leaders have now completed another waste of taxpayer dollars with the hiring of the new police monitor.

Now approximately a half-million dollars could be spent annually on a police oversight board and monitor with little power. This highlights the lack of confidence in our excellent police chief who needs these dollars for more police officers to patrol crime-ridden neighborhoods and build confidence where certain folks fear police. The elimination of student resource officers in schools, establishing a Madison police oversight committee and refusing our brilliant county sheriff's request for a humane, adequate jail exacerbates the lack of trust in law enforcement.

These decisions all but eliminate Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's efforts to bring the community together. We have two great law enforcement leaders in our community. It's time to trust them with wise use of resources. It seems expecting commonsense policies from our community leaders is an unrealistic expectation.

Jerry and Bonnie Darda, Madison