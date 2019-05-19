Recent news of human impacts (extraction, pollution, species extinction, climate change) are frightening. I’ve been frustrated by the collective inaction and angered by the willful ignorance that persists despite the obvious.
We are in for a reckoning. Only a fool believes the false premise that our economy can grow without bounds. The carrying capacity of the planet has limits. Our capitalistic economy depends on growth in the numbers of consumers and their increasing appetite. But our planet is struggling to support the 7 billion humans who inhabit it.
The billions of creatures who will soon be extinct (1 million species) are being displaced by billions of new humans. We can’t grow to 10 billion (forecast by 2050). We don't have food or room for 3 billion more people.
Yes, we should do everything we can to convert to renewable energy and reduce, reuse and recycle, of course. We need a carbon tax with dividend, and a green new deal, please.
But the most important thing is to become fewer. This will happen if a catastrophic disaster of unprecedented calamity occurs. Or maybe we can alter our course and stop making so many babies?
George Perkins, Madison