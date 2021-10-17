Overpopulation is threat to world -- Brian Parks

I commend the author of Thursday's letter to the editor "Put solar power on homes, not farms," who reduced his yearly electric bill and carbon footprint. And I appreciate his urging others to go solo-solar, making the supply chain more direct and lessening farmland impact.
But it seems fair to mention a few things. First, many homes and businesses are not amenable to roof-solar panels due to shade trees or other obstructions. Second, many farmers in Dane County face comparatively large property taxes and are aging without children wishing to take on the family farming business. They can and will sell their land if they feel the need. Would you rather see more urban-sprawl housing projects or solar farms?
Lastly, an elephant in the room is not being addressed here. The bottom line is that we are severely straining our global resources across the board. We can’t engineer our way out of this looming issue indefinitely. And the root of all this is overpopulation. As a global species, we need to curtail our exponential growth before Mother Nature does it for us.
As a good friend of mine has often told me, there is no problem in this world that 6 billion fewer people can’t solve.
Brian Parks, Madison