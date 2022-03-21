Overdose alert system saves lives -- Annette Czarnecki

Thanks to the staff at Public Health Madison and Dane County for implementing their new overdose spike alert system.
With this system, anyone can sign up for email or text alerts when we see an increase in local overdoses. An increase may indicate a fentanyl-contaminated supply in substances purchased on the street. The alert system can be used by people who use drugs, family and friends, as well as health staff at schools, colleges, clinics and other organizations who have a commitment to public health.
The website also has information on safer use, including how to use fentanyl testing strips. Harm reduction efforts like this save lives.
Annette Czarnecki, Madison