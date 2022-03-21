 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Overdose alert system saves lives -- Annette Czarnecki

  • 0

Thanks to the staff at Public Health Madison and Dane County for implementing their new overdose spike alert system.

With this system, anyone can sign up for email or text alerts when we see an increase in local overdoses. An increase may indicate a fentanyl-contaminated supply in substances purchased on the street. The alert system can be used by people who use drugs, family and friends, as well as health staff at schools, colleges, clinics and other organizations who have a commitment to public health.

The website also has information on safer use, including how to use fentanyl testing strips. Harm reduction efforts like this save lives.

Annette Czarnecki, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics