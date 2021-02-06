 Skip to main content
Outreach key to re-imagined street -- Ryan Erickson
Having read the different opinions for a renewed approach to State Street in Madison, it would appear that most residents would be in favor of turning it into a promenade.

Having lived in Santa Barbara, California, I know that they are having the same issues with their own State Street -- with varying degrees of success. The issues are similar enough that an outreach might be a productive use of time. Not only to Santa Barbara, but also to other cities for solutions that have been tried (both successfully and not) so that they can improve the likelihood of our success.

No question this stretch of pavement should be reimagined. But as Ollie said in the movie "Little Woods": "Your choices are only as good as your options are."

Ryan Erickson, town of Dunn

