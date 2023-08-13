Wisconsin is receiving $78.5 million in federal funds to expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure along interstate highways and other major highways. This money is meant to create good paying, clean energy jobs in the private sector.

However, under current law only public utilities can sell electricity, so no private companies are going to be willing build electric vehicle charging stations if they aren’t able to bill customers by the kilowatt-hour. Gov. Tony Evers included a change to this regulation in his budget which Republicans removed.

Republicans need to get serious about the need to address climate change and change this law.

Robert Haman, Madison