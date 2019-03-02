I agree with some of the arguments in the recent Wisconsin State Journal editorial "Keep tuition freeze, boost funding for UW System." Yet I would like to see some changes made to the tuition freeze.
I support Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to continue the in-state tuition freeze for UW students. Being a resident of Wisconsin attending UW, I am grateful that I can afford my tuition without going into debt.
But nonresident students don’t have it as nice as I do. Most of my friends live out of state and are struggling with the amount of loans needed to achieve a degree.
It was recently announced that their tuition -- which is already $36,805 without housing, meals, and books included -- is increasing next year. Giving out-of-state students a tuition freeze or reduction would potentially lead to a more inviting university and could bring in more diversity to a predominantly white campus.
Gov. Evers should fight aggressively for his proposal to freeze tuition for in-state students but amend it to include out-of-state students to create a more inviting and diverse university.
Karissa Niederkorn, Madison