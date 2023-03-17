Whatever your views are on our two candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court, you should be disgusted at the amount of out-of-state money being thrown at them. This election, more than any in memory, is being influenced by wealthy out-of-state donors and action committees who don't share Wisconsin values or care about its citizens but think they should have a say in how our state is run. It's infuriating.

Far too much private money is in our political system. It is long past time for our Legislature to combat this influence with more rigid campaign finance laws. A good start would be to forbid any person or entity not based and operating exclusively in Wisconsin from spending any money on a political donation or advertisement here. Far better would be to publicly finance all elections, give each candidate the same amount of money, and let the best one win.

Given that our major political parties have no shame in being for sale to the highest bidder, I'm not holding my breath for either.

Aaron Bock, Cross Plains

