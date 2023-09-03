Congratulations to the Madison School Board for ending out-of-school suspensions for elementary students.

What we need is a behavior modification class, conducted by counselors, special needs teachers, social workers and psychologists. Parents need to be included. What about the costs? The district already has the money. The teachers are on the payroll.

Redesignate funds spent on criminal justice and law enforcement to medical help. Make sure every child has the opportunity to be well-educated and an asset to our community. The association of school boards must introduce this plan to all schools.

Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie