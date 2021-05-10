Ousting Cheney is a slippery slope -- Robert Barger

This is an open plea to all Republicans: You are all on the cusp of a very slippery slope.
Republican National Committee leadership is criticizing U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of its last members who has any integrity, for having the audacity to speak out about what happened in January during the events incited by former President Donald Trump. Republicans have scant time to reject this kind of thinking and, if they don't, the next thing they'll be telling us is the Holocaust or slavery never happened.
If you think I'm getting carried away, consider U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has publicly downplayed the insurrection and said it wasn't that bad and he didn't feel threatened.
It's time for rational Republicans to speak up and stop this nonsense. Otherwise, your party and our country are in dire straits.
Robert Barger, Columbus