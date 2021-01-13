Oust Trump and arrest Giuliani -- Jerry J. Murphy

In the aftermath of the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, President Donald Trump should resign and Rudy Giuliani should be arrested for their parts in inciting this riot that resulted in the deaths of five people, and the sacking of Congress.
Trump's pitiful attempt at quelling the riot, complaining about how the election was stolen and calling the terrorists "beautiful people" and saying "we love you" was embarrassing. Giuliani's exhortation to prepare for "trial by combat" was seditious. Neither man understands that words have consequences, and now five people are dead in a banana republic-style uprising and the United States is the laughingstock of the world.
Belated mea culpas from people such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, ring untrue and come much too late, after years of enabling this tyrant. The GOP now has the opportunity to push the reset button, and maybe become the party of issues and policies and not the party of Trump.
Let's see if they have the courage to do it.
Jerry J. Murphy, Monona