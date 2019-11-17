The overwhelming scientific consensus (97 percent of actively publishing climate scientists) is that human activity has affected and continues to affect the planet’s climate.
Yet as the clock ticks to a climate meltdown, government isn't acting to address the issue. Their decisions to do so are not based on science or statistics -- indeed many deny the dangers exist -- but on political donations.
When it comes to public policy, money holds sway. With plump political coffers, politicians fiddle as the planet burns. We are unique in our ability to consciously affect the sustainability of life. The choices made personally, statewide, nationally and globally will be inherited by generations of humans. (Need a call to action? Look into the eyes of a child.)
Americans will have a chance in 2020 to help sustain our planet’s livability. We have a chance to elect those who will embrace policy and actions to heal a wounded planet. We can deny victories to man-made climate change deniers.
Ignorance and apathy about environmental issues can no longer be an option if we are to pass on a livable planet. Are we collectively up to the task? Time will tell.
Tim White, town of Springdale